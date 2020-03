SAM SNEED

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

GREENE -- I recorded the president's State of the Union message, and I watched it again last night. Makes me wonder just how proud the Californians must be of Nancy Pelosi?

My thoughts -- just how juvenile can one adult woman be? Tearing up her copy of his speech is just so childish.

And I'm proud the newscasters were able to show that one so many newscasts. I believe it's time to go, Nancy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0