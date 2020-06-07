Letter: Peaceful march

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WALLACE HETTLE

CEDAR FALLS -- Let's remember Waterloo on May 29, since that seems like a lifetime ago. We had 1,000 people show up for a march to Lincoln Park, according to the Courier. One thousand people. Given that the population of the Waterloo metropolitan area is a little more 100,000, that's a lot of people.

While protesters wore masks, there were way too many people to maintain social distancing in a small park. Sunday night about 50 people protested overnight; again, it remained nonviolent.

On May 29, the rally organizers encouraged people to drive around the park honking their horns if they were too concerned about COVID-19 to march, and my family did that. We were frustrated by too many police roadblocks, but the atmosphere was calm.

Black Hawk County isn't always peaceful. In fact, there's a long history of tension and violence between the police and the people they are supposed to serve.

So how did one community keep the peace, at least for one weekend? That's the wrong question to ask. Peace should be the norm; we are entitled to peace. The real question is: why have things go so horribly wrong in our country?

I wish I knew the answer.

