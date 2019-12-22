JANE WIRTZ and MIKE FELDPOUCH
ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- To the family of Randy Mangrich, my wife and I were shopping on Saturday. We decided to grab a late lunch and had to wait a few minutes for a table. We had our meal and the waiter cleared our table and left. This restaurant has a device at the table for paying your bill. I was fumbling around with it trying to get to the place where you swipe your card to settle the bill. The waiter came to the table and said, “Don’t worry about that, your bill has been paid, someone in the dining area has paid your bill.”
We were both very surprised and my wife walked around trying to see a familiar face. Then the waiter handed me a note. "Happy Holidays! In memory of Randy Mangrich." Today (Dec. 15) in the Courier I saw the notice of Randy’s passing. We are so sorry for your loss. We have both lost spouses of long marriages and the holidays bring joyful and painful memories. Your kindness will always be one of our joyful memories. Thank you for your kindness.
