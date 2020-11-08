LETTER: Pay attention, CF

CEDAR FALLS -- Citizens need to be aware of what has happened to our fire protection and our safety. Recently Cedar Falls PSOs assisted with a large structure fire in Dike. Many PSOs responded along with Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. From the time they arrived until they got water on the structure was approximately 30-35 minutes. Olson tried desperately to provide direction to the PSOs with little success. They were clearly learning on the scene. A trained, experienced fireman in same scenario would have had water on the structure in less than five minutes. There is video of this scene, which Councilman Mark Miller has stated was “completely unacceptable” that we the citizens were able to view. Our lives, property and safety are at stake when we summon fire protection that we pay taxes for and we expect are going to respond and know what to do. Olson has repeatedly stated that the PSOs are trained to the same level as the eight fireman fired in March. Clearly, they are unable to apply that training, as witnessed at the Dike fire. Contact your councilperson and demand the fire protection you pay for.