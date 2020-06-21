Letter: Patient zero

ELDORA -- I want to commend UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital's staff for their professionalism, compassion and encouragement during my 55-day recovery from COVID-19 and as patient zero.

From the ICU teams, respiratory teams, nurses, techs, therapists all the way to the kitchen staff who made a nearly two-month-long quarantined recovery more bearable. Thanks to Allen Hospital's staff, my life has been extended and I will be forever grateful! All I can say is thank you and heal on!