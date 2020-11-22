LETTER: Pastor supports masks

Pastors on masks

KEITH TOMLINSON

pastor (retired)

WAVERLY -- I was disappointed by the declaration of my fellow clergy ("Iowa pastors oppose governor's mask mandate"; Nov. 18) as they attempt to find faith-based reasons to flaunt recent government mandates. Their interpretation of what it means to be created "in the image of God" is much too narrow.

Do they really believe that a COVID-19 mitigation mask hides that in us which reflects the nature of God?

In line with their recognition that clergy are "commissioned to preach the whole counsel of God's word" and "obey God's laws," might I suggest wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others during this pandemic does not hide God's image in us, but rather it more fully reveals God's image which is reflected in us as we do exactly what Scripture asks us to do: "Bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ." (Galatians 6:2)

Wearing a mask and cooperating with other practices recommended by civil authorities do not hide that image of God that was created in us; rather it reflects the image of God's compassion, love, kindness, understanding, and willingness to sacrifice for the sake of others.

There may well be times when we have to choose between obeying God's law and obeying human laws. This is not one of those times!

