LETTER: Party or country?

WAVERLY -- The Republican Party's recent actions indicate they are more concerned about power and their party than our country. Even though the president's action Jan. 6 put their lives in danger, they are resurrecting Trump so he remains the Republican Party. They have shown more support for Marjorie Taylor Greene of Qanon notoriety than Liz Cheney, who supports holding Trump accountable for his treasonous behavior. If you were not aware or did not accept the depths of Trump's depravity, the Jan. 6 insurrection should have clarified how dangerous he is. People lost their lives and there was an attempted coup to overthrow the votes of millions of people. Trump is a pathological liar, does not believe in democracy, and his entire life as been a criminal enterprise. As bad as the insurrection was, we must not forget how Trump turned his back on our country when he realized he had lost the election. He did nothing to alleviate the tragedy of COVID-19. Since the election we have lost nearly 300,000 more people in our country and our personal lives and economy are suffering immeasurably. We must be sure Trump is punished.