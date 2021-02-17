LETTER: Party of Trump

CEDAR FALLS — As we have all witnessed, the GOP is now the POT — the Party of Trump. The spineless senators who chose to put party ahead of our country have allowed four years of bald-faced lies, disinformation and self-centeredness of a demagogue who demanded absolute loyalty of his administration’s staff is allowed to walk away from the pathos and chaos of his administration with no consequences. I certainly hope all those ultra-right rioters realize they’ve been thrown under the bus by their esteemed “leader” after following their “presidential” summons to gather in Washington and revolt against the “fake/stolen” election (misinformation/more lies) and his illegal pressuring of state election officials to throw out or change election results to support his election even though Republican officials verified there weren’t any problems with the counts of their states. He continued to maintain “I won by a landslide,” when actually he lost in a landslide. He refused to concede and provide a smooth transition to the incoming president. I believe he is a wannabe dictator.