Letter: Parking downtown

KYLE KLINGMAN

CEDAR FALLS -- Sitting with a friend at Lincoln Perk in downtown Waterloo was nice but the $10 parking ticket I received afterward was unsettling at best. I arrived at 8 a.m. and chose not to leave since the conversation was flowing and I didn't want to interrupt, but the thought of getting a ticket was on my mind from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. when, ultimately, I received a ticket.

These are the rules and I deserve a ticket but this could be a reason that this part of Waterloo is not thriving. Everyone has choices and my choice will be not to drive from Cedar Falls to Waterloo so I can pay for a meal and risk getting a parking ticket. Lincoln Perk is among the best local businesses in the Cedar Valley.

Too bad there are outside reasons that prevent this fine establishment from being even better. We should celebrate greatness, not restrict it.

