Letter: Park improvements

WATERLOO -- George Wyth State Park would like to thank The Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Otto Schoitz Foundation, Guernsey Foundation, Hydrite and the Cedar Valley Walleye Club for their grants and donations towards the new floating dock on Wyth Lake. Without the support of these organizations we would still be without one.

The new floating dock is ADA accessible making it easier for all to use it. We also had the approach raised two feet so it will stay out of the water for most times during flooding at the park. It will be a great place for families of all ages to enjoy fishing. George Wyth State Park is very fortunate to have this local support from the community and great organizations. Thank you all for your continued support of George Wyth State Park.