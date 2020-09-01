 Skip to main content
LETTER: Paranoid lemmings
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTER: Paranoid lemmings

LTE

MARCIA BAUER

WATERLOO -- The media have changed generally rational people into paranoid lemmings.

Added to the hysteria of the last few months comes the suggestion of removing the griffin symbol from Waterloo police officers' uniforms because the griffin is a racist symbol.

The griffin is a centuries-old mythical creature denoting strength, courage and leadership. It has nothing to do with racism.

I'm reminded of something a wise woman once said to me: "There are people so deluded they can look at a blade of grass and see evil, while the rest of us just see a blade of grass."

