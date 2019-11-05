FELICIA COOPER
BSN, RN-Allen Digestive Health Center
WATERLOO --- November is pancreatic cancer awareness month. Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer and pancreatic cancer is among those numbers. The best way to be an advocate for yourself and others is awareness.
The pancreas aids in digestion and blood sugar regulation.
According to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer can vary. Symptoms often do not show until the disease has advanced, making it hard to diagnose. Symptoms include: upper abdominal pain, lower back pain, yellowing of the skin and whites or the eyes, significant weight loss in 30-60 days.
You have free articles remaining.
If you or someone you know is having symptoms, reach out to your health-care provider for further discussion.
Increased risk factors include: smoking, family history of pancreatic cancer and obesity.
This year, more than 56,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Pancreatic Cancer has the lowest survival rate among major cancers. Knowing more about the disease - including its risks and symptoms - can improve survival.
Join us in bringing awareness and wear purple on Nov. 21 for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.