FELICIA COOPER

BSN, RN-Allen Digestive Health Center

WATERLOO --- November is pancreatic cancer awareness month. Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer and pancreatic cancer is among those numbers. The best way to be an advocate for yourself and others is awareness.

The pancreas aids in digestion and blood sugar regulation.

According to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer can vary. Symptoms often do not show until the disease has advanced, making it hard to diagnose. Symptoms include: upper abdominal pain, lower back pain, yellowing of the skin and whites or the eyes, significant weight loss in 30-60 days.

If you or someone you know is having symptoms, reach out to your health-care provider for further discussion.

Increased risk factors include: smoking, family history of pancreatic cancer and obesity.

This year, more than 56,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Pancreatic Cancer has the lowest survival rate among major cancers. Knowing more about the disease - including its risks and symptoms - can improve survival.

Join us in bringing awareness and wear purple on Nov. 21 for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

