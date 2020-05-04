Letter: Packing plants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SEN. JOE BOLKCOM

D-Iowa City

IOWA CITY -- Governor Reynolds has put Iowa on the map, and not in a good way. Sioux City and Waterloo/Cedar Falls are now on the top 10 list of communities in America with exploding cases of COVID 19.

Both communities are now fighting to protect meatpacking plant workers and the community because company efforts to protect their workers have failed. Packing plants Tama and Columbus Junction closed on April 6 due to rampant worker sickness from the deadly virus. Now, after repeated complaints, state OSHA inspectors were finally forced last week to visit Tyson’s plant in Waterloo. Sadly, however, they still have not conducted a single in-person inspection of any other Iowa plants to make sure that workers have protective equipment and are practicing effective infectious disease control.

Instead, Governor Reynolds has repeatedly praised company executives for their efforts. Trusting packing plant CEOs without independently verifying what they were doing is now causing sickness, death and supply chain calamity.