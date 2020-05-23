Letter: Overhaul education

CEDAR FALLS -- Now is an ideal time to take advantage of implementing an advancement in our educational system educators have advocated for years: 1. Having a month’s vacation each quarter rather than three months consecutively in the summer. The students will require less time to review the material from the last session and give them time to enjoy all of the seasons. 2. Do away with the grading system. It is common knowledge all students will not achieve acuity in all areas of learning at a specific age. Each student could be assigned to attend the group of his/her peers regardless of age or formerly assigned grade in school. This would matter little to him/her knowing he/she was in a group of advanced peers in another area. It would also prevent any stigma of, “having to repeat a grade.” 3. Health and physical education would be required through 12th grade. Obesity can be prevented and or overcome. 4. Civics would be required through all 12 grades. How many voters today know the difference in the requirements for becoming a Congressman and a State Legislator? 5. Iowa students should be given a free college education in our state universities.