Letter: Outright lies

ROGER WHITE
CEDAR FALLS -- Two recent headlines and the accompanying news articles demonstrate the disconnect between what Trump says at his daily conference/campaign rally and the reality back here in Iowa. The headlines were: “Shortage has Iowa bending PPE rules” (Des Moines Register April 11, 2020) and “Iowa feeling the PPE pinch” (The Courier, April 12, 2020).
In both cases the story documented the shortage of personal protection equipment for Iowa health-care workers and the revised regulation that allows used and possibly contaminated protection equipment with repeated patients.
At the same time the so-called “leader” drones on for hours every day about all the wonderful things he is doing; repeating over and over there are no shortages. This is just another example of the dozens of outright lies he tells every day, adding to the tens of thousands of lies he has told the American people in the past nearly four years. Unfortunately, this time his lies have been fatal for some. Since Republicans and much of the media will not hold Trump accountable for his denial, delay, incompetence and outright lies, the voters will get to do so in November.
