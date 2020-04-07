Letter: Our rights

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOE TEETZEN

DENVER -- In all due respects to COVID-19 and our state and federal government, Americans are also getting a preview of what socialism might look like.

Government telling us what to do, how to do it and when we have to do it. Officials like Pelosi, Schumer, Andrew Cuomo and Sen. James Clyburn are telling us they have a "new vision" of how we, as Americans should live, in their view.

Of course, this includes taking away many of our God-given freedoms and letting government dictate much of our lives. In only six weeks, they've taken away our schools, churches and our right to support our families along with printing more currency that deflates what we've worked for all our lives. May we preserve the freedoms that God has given us.