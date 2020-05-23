Letter: Our president

WATERLOO -- The creature we are forced to refer to as president just labeled former President Obama as grossly incompetent. My immediate reaction is to think of children when they say things like: I'm not fat you're fat. I'm not ugly you're ugly. I'm not stupid you're stupid.

His statement is further evidence he is still the emotional level of an adolescent. He's stalled around the age of 13 which is the age he was when his father shipped him off to military school to fix him because he could not control him. Remember wealthy families don't send their kids there because they want them to join the military. And when he got out his narcissistic core had solidified as he's lived to this day with the mottos "get them before they get me," "the rules don't apply to me," and "talk about something even when you know nothing about it."