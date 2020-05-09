Letter: Our hot spot

NAOMI McCORMICK
CEDAR FALLS -- I live in Black Hawk County and I’m scared. We have more reported COVID-19 cases than any other Iowa county. Ninety percent of the cases have been attributed or related to the Tyson plant. Without significant changes, the meatpacking industry is a major danger to public health, particularly the health of people of color and immigrants who are most likely to work in this industry. All Iowa hot-spots for COVID-19 infections are associated with large meatpacking plants. Here are the latest appalling statistics per 1,000 persons for counties in which large numbers of residents are employed in meatpacking: Black Hawk 10.37 cases (Tyson); Woodbury 11.17 cases (Tyson); Marshall 16 cases (JBS); Louisa 25.10 cases (Tyson); Tama 17.33 cases (National Beef).
Human beings and public health are more important than corporate expediency. Tyson and its competitors must deep-clean regularly, slow production, separate workers at a safe distance, provide protective equipment, provide regular COVID-19 testing, and guarantee workers and their families both effective health care and the right to seek legal recourse if their safety or health has been endangered by working conditions. Republicans and Democrats alike are deeply troubled by living in Iowa’s COVID-19 epicenter, and remember -- we vote!
