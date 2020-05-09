Letter: Our hot spot

CEDAR FALLS -- I live in Black Hawk County and I’m scared. We have more reported COVID-19 cases than any other Iowa county. Ninety percent of the cases have been attributed or related to the Tyson plant. Without significant changes, the meatpacking industry is a major danger to public health, particularly the health of people of color and immigrants who are most likely to work in this industry. All Iowa hot-spots for COVID-19 infections are associated with large meatpacking plants. Here are the latest appalling statistics per 1,000 persons for counties in which large numbers of residents are employed in meatpacking: Black Hawk 10.37 cases (Tyson); Woodbury 11.17 cases (Tyson); Marshall 16 cases (JBS); Louisa 25.10 cases (Tyson); Tama 17.33 cases (National Beef).