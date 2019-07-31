{{featured_button_text}}

DAVE HOTH

WATERLOO ---The editorial July 28 on the so-called opioid crises is one sided. As I have stated in previous letters why are you so focused on the drug? I survived stage 4 cancer because of opiods. Your article put little or no focus on the responsibility of the people abusing this valuable medication. Now we have doctors refusing to give medications to relieve pain because the media and the government want to blame the drug instead of the abuser.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Your article will drive people to the streets. Is that what you want? Opioids are a necessary drug for millions. Quit demonizing the drug and look at the individuals not following doctors' orders! When scientists and doctors come up with something new, fine. However this one-sided view is wrong and destructive, plus generates income to the street dealers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments