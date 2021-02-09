LETTER: 'Open borders' lie

DENVER -- It was disappointing to see Ashley Hinson use the conservative dog whistle "open borders" when referring to preliminary immigration reform proposals. Reversing the Muslim ban, discontinuing random deportation of people who have been here productively for decades, and promoting stability for young DACA adults hardly qualifies as throwing open the gates! The simplistic view is that one side wants to slam the door shut, insisting immigrants take away jobs, bring disease and crime, etc., and the other side wants no accountability or barriers, i.e. "open borders." This unrealistic contrast clearly shows the brokenness of congressional cooperation. Border control and legal process are certainly important, but if people didn’t scream fears of "open borders" every time immigration reform is mentioned, perhaps we could stop using DACA as a political football and demonizing those who seek to come here for all the values we project. The truth is that immigrants bring cultural diversity and strong work ethic to Iowa and other states, and declining birth rate in the U.S. makes welcoming them important. A rational immigration policy is long overdue, but we will never have one if members of Congress continue to spew divisive lines from their respective camps.