LETTER: On God and big rigs

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- No one gave any straight answers to my questions in my Oct. 11 letter to the editor.

To you anti-abortion, anti-birth control religionists: Is your religion actively trying to set the speed limit back to 55 mph? Crashes and deaths went up immediately on the increased speed highways, but they dump these statistics into the total number count in order to hide them.

Is your religion trying to enforce speed on big rig trucks? There is little or no enforcement on their speed. Get big rigs to reduce their speed to reasonable speeds during adverse weather conditions. They can go full speed in dense fog, glare, ice, and law won’t do anything.

Does your religion try to stop the police from killing non-attacking citizens? Prosecutors refuse to charge them, and judges refuse to convict them for what would be genuine murder if any common citizen did the same action.

Is your religion trying to stop the cruelty that humans to do animals in hunting and experiments? No one is hunting for need. They are in it primarily because they think its fun to kill, wound, and cause misery to another species.

You are anti-abortion religion will have to attack the murder, misery, and cruelty in the above before I will believe that God is your religion.

