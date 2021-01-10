LETTER: On diversity

MARLON MICOU

WATERLOO -- To rebut Chris Simenson's Jan. 3 letter, why only state half of what your original letter said? In railing against Joe Biden's diversity attempts, you claimed merit takes a back seat while hypocritically not recognizing the GOP does the same thing. There were no claims of ''segregation'' or ''identity politics'' when Bush, McCain and Trump made diversity picks. Why crickets then?

According to Holloway's "Guide to Technical Recruiting and Hiring," one of the biggest myths and pitfalls is decision makers believing "underrepresented means not as competent." It tells you that either they believe the hiring process would elevate unqualified candidates just because they're underrepresented, or they believe diversity efforts in general are equated with lower quality -- or both.

Where does that belief come from? "This belief reflects conscious or unconscious biases. No one, least of all hiring managers, want a process that's going to lead to a poor candidate-company fit." No one advocates choosing unqualified candidates for any openings.

A 2015 McKinsey Report on 366 companies found a 36% financial return above their industry mean among companies that practiced ethnic and racial diversity in management.

Diversity not only makes common sense, it makes dollars and cents.

