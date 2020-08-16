Letter: On Black history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHN KEISER

CEDAR FALLS -- Because no one wrote history from the black person's perspective (exception: Harriet Stowe's historical novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin"), most of us don't have an accurate history of our nation.

A recent Courier editorial, "'1619 project' sparking overdue conversations" was introduction to information all American citizens should appreciate. 1619 was the year the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia. "The 1619 Project" purposes to incorporate the contributions of African Americans into U.S. history.

I give kudos to the editorial staff for efforts to address the issue of the missing black perspective in U.S. history. But shortfalls exist in the editorial.

I question if readers have adequate background (or, regretfully, interest ) to understand it. Why not call attention to the lack of U.S. history from a black perspective? Isn't that the real issue?

The critique of the 1619 project starts at paragraph three. Most paragraphs convey disfavor of the 1619 project. Was that the intended conclusion you wanted us to glean?

The editorial, though lengthy, may be a stimulus for us to expand our understanding of American history. Two books I've found enlightening: "The Half Has Not been Told" and "The New Jim Crow."

