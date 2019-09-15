{{featured_button_text}}

CAROL ROBINSON

WATERLOO --- Here are some examples of language and their translations from over 75 years ago:

"See a pin, pick it up, all the day, you"ll have good luck. See a pin, let it lay, bad luck you'll have all the day."

"Pin money,'' is a little extra to spend.

"Egg money" is a little needed extra money.

"Another day, another dollar." That is said at supper time.

My grandmother six generations ago said if someone got up early and turned on the kerosene lantern and then forgot it as the day arrived, that that person was "burning a hole in the day."

If children were bad, they were "naughty." Naught was the word for zero. A naughty child was not obeying, not contributing to society, or side tracked.

People set out to "amount to something."

Would you say this letter ''doesn't amount to a hill of beans?"

"Take it for what is worth."

