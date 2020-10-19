LETTER: Officers for Trump

THEODORE LEDERMAN

WATERLOO -- The Oct. 14 edition of The Courier contains a column, “Trump is missing in action,” by two retired American generals. In their article they spare no words in an attempt to denigrate and demean President Donald Trump.

Therefore I find it interesting that nowhere in The Courier did I find a letter not written by two American generals, but a letter written by 235 American generals and admirals that the America’s “historic way of life is at stake due to the Democratic Party ... welcoming ... socialists and Marxists” into its ranks.

The 235 flag rank officers go on to state “As retired military officers we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these danger” both foreign and domestic.

