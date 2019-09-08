BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS -- Hillary Clinton won only six counties out of 99 in Iowa in 2016. Let's keep it that way. You can't keep taking from the halves and giving to those waiting for their welfare check to arrive in the mail. They need to apply for a job. Rural Americans are not for giving their hard-earned money away to Washington. We have a bunch of candidates who want to make free health care, free education, maybe even free lunch -- everything.
You are responsible for your own actions, always. You earn your living. You don't get free rent from the sweat of someone else's brow, although that seems to be happening now. You may remember we had a president that said, "you didn't make that." Look how that turned out with the unemployment. Keep asking yourself if you are better off today than you were during the previous administration.
Those in Washington collect way too much salary and are out of touch with the rest of the country. The median income is about one-third of what they take from you and me. Another reason for term limits as we would pay them less.
