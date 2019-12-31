{{featured_button_text}}

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- An open letter to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer: In his 1962 speech at the University of Notre Dame, then-Sen. Barry Goldwater observed that in America, every person enjoys natural rights, far more important than any material considerations. Continuing, he offered the following:

"Man was made to know God, and enjoy Him forever. Man is not a thing; but an immortal essence. And freedom, ordered liberty, is man's birthright; for without true freedom, man could not choose between good and evil; he could not become fully human; he would remain, at best childish. There exists a natural order for man, with natural rights. Worldly powers and dominations are not morally entitled to treat man as a pawn in a social chess game: The masters of the state have no right to deal with human beings as if they were animals -- no right to manipulate and alter and liquidate human persons."

In those days, one could still be as conservative in the Democratic Party as one was in the Republican Party. You and your party, abetted by your amanuenses in the Fourth Estate, have betrayed your predecessors. Nov. 3, 2020, is not far away.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments