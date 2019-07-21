JUDY THOMAS
CEDAR FALLS --- The silence from the Republican Party and our Iowa senators is offensive. With recent events regarding abominable immigrant family conditions at the southern border, the threat of ICE raids, plus white supremastist presidential remarks toward four female Congress members, there has been no response from our Iowa senators.
Despite the words of the racist and xenophobic president, there is little if no Republicans response. Shame on our senators for not condemning the president for such inflammatory words and actions! We all need to speak out against these practices. By inaction, Senators Grassley and Ernst are complicit in promoting the divisive, chaotic, and terror provoking atmosphere of Trump.
Call or write senators Grassley and Ernst and tell them how unacceptable their silence is. Time to vote these people out and elect Iowans who represent the values of inclusion and diversity. Our democracy cries out to have all people treated equally.
Editor's Note: Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, did say last week when asked by reporters that the recent tweets by President Trump were discriminatory and racist.
