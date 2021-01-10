LETTER: Nonpartisan solution

TOM HAGARTY

CEDAR FALLS -- What would happen if all our representatives were elected as nonpartisan? They would run for the loyalty and support of the citizens, not the party bosses! We have 435 U.S. representatives and 100 U.S. senators.

With 535 elected officials who are never sitting at their desks in Congress each day, but are all running around shaking hands and making deals, being nonpartisan would force them to work together for the betterment of the people, not their party.

If all our elected officials, including on the state level, were elected as nonpartisan just think how much work could be accomplished.

Right now elected officials will spend entire legislative sessions accomplishing nothing. Then it comes down to the very last day and they panic. Oh, no! They can't go home for the holidays. Just imagine all the time wasted, and they come home trying to blame the other parties!

If we elected nonpartisan officials, how much money would the taxpayers save in the staff salaries and offices maintained so they can run for re-election? Maybe taxpayers would be able to skip a year not having to pay taxes.

All the layers of government that have been piled on us since the formation of our government could be eliminated. Don’t say it can't be done since our current cluster of government needs a makeover.

