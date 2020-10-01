Letter: No surprises

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- While media continues to market Joe Biden, whom over 47 years in D.C. has seemingly amassed more gaffes, false-truths and wrong decisions than landmark legislation benefiting Americans of all stripes, most indicators suggest the current administration has accomplished more in a tenth the time. Old-fashioned journalists had only the objective to inform, not influence or manipulate, and therefore would have illustrated more facts and no bias.

Going forward, its impossible to not be skeptical about Biden's physical and mental condition -- as both appear somewhat frail -- so conceivably it would be Kamala Harris assuming presidential responsibilities. But she clearly didn't fare well in the primaries. So who's really on the ballot?

Which brings us to the litmus test of "no surprises." The most transparent reveal of candidates will come from the upcoming debates, where there likely will be stark and telling contrasts of problem-solving capabilities and records of actual accomplishment. After all, elections aren't about "likeability" -- elections are about the capabilities to govern at all levels.

