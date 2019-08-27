ROBERT BLAIN
CEDAR FALLS --- It was treason from Reagan to Obama: the transfer of a large chunk of our crown jewels, our industrial base, to Communist China. The '60s were the height of U.S. power and the height of U.S. manufacturing; so out roll social programs like welfare, medicare, etc., and up go shopping malls. We could afford it because we were far and away No. 1 in the world.
Read up on China's role in the Korean and Vietnam wars. No right-minded person would touch them with a 10-foot pole, but our treasonous corporate heads were given the green light by their bribed lackeys in Congress and the White House, transferring everything but the kitchen sink to China. It was treason pure and simple, and an American electorate --- preoccupied with electronic thumb sucking (cell phones, tablets, computers, etc.) --- didn’t have a clue as to what went on. The current economic decoupling between China and the U.S. was coming sooner or later. It is not and never has been a trade war. It’s all about greed and how this country has been driven to respond (decouple) or continue to die a slow economic death.
