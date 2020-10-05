Letter: No one's accomplice

MATTHEW ZEHENTNER
WATERLOO -- I am indignant and insulted by Steve Wikert's Sept. 23 column (Are you Donald Trump's accomplice?)
First, he says a vote for Trump makes one an accomplice to "tearing the nation apart." I'm sure the hooliganism in Democratically run cities isn't helping the nation heal.
Second, Wikert seems to have a problem with Republicans who vote based on one issue, say abortion or the health of the stock market. Would Wikert condemn said voter if he/she was a one-issue Democrat? He'd be piping a different tune, I'm sure.
Maybe Republicans should condemn a Democratic voter whose main issue is abortion rights as a "Biden accomplice" in the destruction of a human life. Talk about a vote that "affects generations to come," as Wikert says.
In conclusion, Mr. Wikert, I'm nobody's accomplice. I'm a well-educated man of faith. Leftist and unscrupulous remarks like yours only fuel division, but I certainly respect your right to make them.
This brief letter is my turn.
