LETTER: No more Republican enablers

BOB MORGAN

CEDAR FALLS -- The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how much we depend on an efficient, affordable, dependable health care system -- and how completely Iowa’s Republican-led Legislature and administration have failed to provide one.

The Republicans in the Legislature ducked and covered, ceding to all power and responsibility for the state’s pandemic response to the Republican governor. How’d that work out? Iowa has led the nation in positivity rates, suffered over 1,000 coronovirus deaths, still can’t provide adequate testing, and doesn’t even seem to have an accurate handle on the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

We need a Democratic majority in both Houses of the Legislature to counter the Republican governor for the next two years. This November, don’t give her any more enablers!

