MARTIN WITTMAYER

WATERLOO --- Here are 10 best reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day, rather than ground-up animal body parts:

--- Focusing on traffic and fireworks safety, rather than food safety

----Giving your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels

--- Not sweating nasty E. coli and Salmonella bugs, if temperature is too low

---Not sweating cancer-causing compounds, if barbecue temperature is too high

--- Not wondering about what's really in that burger or hot dog you're chewing

--- Giving your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol, and hormones

--- Not sweating the animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips

--- Not having to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe

--- Distinguishing your Independence Day menu from your friends and neighbors

--- Celebrating a day of independence from the meat industry.

