Letter: No mask

CEDAR FALLS -- I had a very important, but non-emergency visit to Mayo scheduled in March. Quite reasonably, they canceled on me because of the virus and pushed my visit back to June. (No, I don't have any special risk factors for the virus). A reasonable decision, though, since they have sick people from all over the world and the halls downstairs can be crowded.

That's fine. But, Mike Pence walking around Mayo (April 28) without a mask like he owns the place was an insult to health workers and researchers there. And in a very small way, to patients like me. It's not just about Pence. We have powerful people who think norms established for the common good don't apply to them, and that's the essence of arrogance.