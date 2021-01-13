LETTER: No instigation

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- “This life’s dim windows of the soul distorts the heavens from pole to pole, and leads you to believe a lie when you see with, not through, the eye.” Poet William Blake’s words came to mind as I’ve watched and listened to much of the biased, indeed glaringly hateful coverage of the events which transpired in Washington on Jan. 6.

The Trump-hating media, not surprisingly, has once more peddled a false narrative -- not coincidentally pushed by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer -- that the president “incited violence” while speaking to a massive crowd seeking redress, and who had come to Washington, united in their collective, heavily substantiated conclusion that their votes had been summarily stolen in a manner reminiscent of the very banana republics we frequently ridicule.

However one characterizes what later transpired, the “rioter-in-chief” propaganda constitutes a shameless lie. I didn’t just hear Trump’s speech. I actually “listened” to it. Nowhere in his pointed remarks was there anything approaching a call to violence. Nevertheless, Trump will exit the way he came in — with the implacable yipping chihuahuas at his heels and those of his supporters. Our unforgivable crime? We saw through, not with, the eye. “Resistance,” anyone?

