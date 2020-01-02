KENNETH ROGERS
WATERLOO --- There is no evidence of an impeachment. Zelensky, president of Ukraine, said there was no pressure out on Ukraine for military aid. President Trump told Zelensky to investigate corruption. The Bidens were part of that corruption in Ukraine. Joe Biden said on a video threatening the prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of Burisma.
Joe Biden told Ukraine if they didn't fire the prosecutor the wouldn't get $1 billion. This is quid pro quo. Nancy Pelosi said if they were to have an impeachment vote it would have to be bipartisan, but no Republican voted for impeachment. Pelosi won't send it to the Senate unless they get their witnesses.
Republicans didn't get their witnesses in the House. You are not going to bully Sen. Mitch McConnell. The Democrats in Congress have divided this country and the mainstream media has divided this country by their lies and propaganda.
