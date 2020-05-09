Letter: No fear effect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO -- What is the effect of shaking our fists--- at the Creator?

Our country has historically been known as a God-fearing people. That's not saying everyone was a Christian, but to say that our nation, as a whole, had a reverence for God, the Bible, and Christianity. However, over the last few decades, that has changed dramatically. It is really troubling and sad to see that so many of our fellow Americans have absolutely no fear of God. And it seems to be getting worse.

It reminds me of the mockers and scoffers in the days of Noah. In Christian teaching we read that God judges us individually, and He judges nations. And unless we soon have a massive spiritual and moral revival among our people, I have no doubt that God will send judgment (COVID-19?) that will either get our attention and lead to repentance, or it will cause us to rebel even more.

The Good News---"God demonstrated His love toward us, in that while we are yet sinners, Christ died in our place" He wants to take away the judgment we deserve and give us eternal life.

