Letter: No abortion right

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO — I fervently oppose the view that the U.S. Constitution contains a right to end the natural development of an unborn child. Judges should not have free rein to create rights as they see fit. Instead, they should employ a standard that is rooted in the Constitution and American history that cannot be altered or manipulated by future court majorities.

First, the courts should look to the text of the Constitution to determine if there is specific language justifying protection for the asserted right. If there is no such text, the Court should inquire whether “the long-standing traditions of American society” have protected the asserted right. If neither of these conditions is met, no fundamental right can be said to exist.

The text of the Constitution is completely and undeniably silent on the subject of abortion. In addition, procurement of an abortion was not protected by any “long-standing traditions” since many states enacted laws limiting abortion before the infamous Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Therefore, abortion cannot be considered a “fundamental right” worthy of constitutional protection, Democratic National Committee and its adherents notwithstanding.

