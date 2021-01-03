LETTER: New segregation

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- Last week (Dec. 27) Marlon Micou called my previous letter "more right-wing, hypocritical nonsense." Conservatives are not in the habit of name calling, so I would like to answer him objectively.

The gist of my letter was that when an entire segment of society is omitted from the decision-making process it is inherently flawed. We used to call this “segregation.”

The best case that I could make was suggested by Mr. Micou in his letter. Namely, Jackie Robinson. Until 1947 baseball players were white. After 1947 black players entered the decision-making process. Many field positions became held by black athletes who were simply better. The result was a far superior product, that provided fans with a truly professional major league. Prior to 1947 the leagues provided an inferior product.

Biden has stated he will name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if given the opportunity. Having a Black woman on the Court is not an issue. Omitting every other race (Asian, white, Indian, Native American, etc.) from the decision is. This, my friend, is racial pandering and the worse kind of identity politics. Some might call it segregation.

