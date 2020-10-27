Letter: Neither party likes abortion

REBECCA OLAFSEN
CRESCO -- I know there is much more that Democrats and Republicans agree on than disagree.
That includes abortion.
I know that no one of either party likes abortion.
I know that there are people in both parties who agonize over this issue.
I know that women of both parties have had abortions.
I know that Democrats and Republicans want fewer abortions.
I know that there are fewer abortions with Democratic policies.
I know that Republicans are misrepresenting Democrat’s policies on abortion.
I know that there are compelling reasons for abortions in some cases.
I know that none of us should make this serious decision for any woman.
I know that my body chose to spontaneously abort three planned pregnancies.
I know the agony any loss of a pregnancy causes.
I know that through medical knowledge with the help of religious faith a woman should make her own decision on this serious issue.
I know that Republicans are using the abortion issue to scare good people into voting against Democrats.
I know that a vote for Democrats is a vote for fewer and safer abortions.
I know why I am voting for Democrats.
