Letter: Need real police reform

Need real reform

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- The so-called "police reform" that recently went through the Iowa Legislature is only a Band-aid on the cancer. There is nothing in it to force prosecutors to charge killer cops. They will still find a loophole or an excuse for cops even if the citizen only sneezed at the cops.

There needs to be federal and or state laws to make it mandatory that every violent police action be tried before a jury of unscreened citizens. I say unscreened because prosecutors dismiss any jurors that indicate knowledge of their constitutional rights and only retain intimidated puppets. We are dupes and idiots to believe they don’t give favoritism to the elite.

Our justice system is a cesspool of unfairness. Police kill nondangerous and non-attacking citizens and get a paid vacation, while others are in prison for simple possession of something, even though the latter didn’t harm anyone. Also, anyone can kill others with excessive speed for conditions and get no penalty. They just blame the weather.

