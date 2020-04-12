Letter: National health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARY REINKING

OELWEIN -- "A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom." -- Martin Luther King Jr.

It seems we could add physical doom to that quote. Our government seems currently unable to provide the proper Personal Protection Equipment necessary to keep our medical providers and us safe.

The U.S. currently has a $738 billion defense budget intended to keep us safe through the military. Unfortunately while we are stockpiling weapons and financing military attacks, investments in research, strategies and programs to improve human health have gone unfunded. We now have an immediate need for ventilators, hospital beds, masks, gloves, gowns, cleaning supplies, tests vaccines and much more.

It's more evident now than ever that Congress must rethink our federal budget and place national health as one of its number one priorities.

Both houses have current and upcoming votes on war powers legislation as well as legislation to withhold funding for unconstitutional war with Iran, and repeal outdated 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force. Our hope lies in Congress supporting this legislation and moving our priorities towards our citizens health and well being.

