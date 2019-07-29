PAUL WURTZ
ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- The huge elephant in the political room continues to be ignored. And that is the national debt. I just checked the amount: $22.5 trillion! That’s $68,000 for each citizen and $185,000 for each taxpayer. And, it continues to rise Both sides of the aisle have caused this, and our fiscal responsibility has gone out the door. This is the biggest threat to our economy, our children and grandchildren’s future.
It's unsustainable. Some professors at major universities are saying it doesn’t matter. They are overlooking basic, proven economic principles. Savings by individuals is so low that a huge retirement crisis is also looming. The average 401K balance is now only $98,000. Families who are leveraged to the hilt are at most risk. Low interest rates have created a huge personal debt crisis and penalized senior citizens. Now, Social Security is looking at not paying benefits to those who have saved until that money is gone. Totally unfair to savers!
With a national debt out of control, how are we going to handle massive federal programs of all kinds? Keep borrowing? We must make hard decisions now. We can’t wait anymore. The future of our country is at stake.
