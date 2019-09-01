{{featured_button_text}}

STEVE WIKERT

CEDAR FALLS --- Wikipedia reports Donald Trump has tweeted more than 17,000 times using thousands of inaccurate and twisted descriptors of people he hates. Fittingly this is a list of descriptors like ones that numerous prestigious people (including former U.S. presidents and army generals) have used to describe Trump:

Many people have expressed that Trump is vain, self-loving, self-absorbed, self-obsessed, conceited, egotistical, selfish, dishonest, corrupt, treacherous, untrustworthy, dishonorable, simple-minded, double-dealing, unfeeling, duplicitous, dangerous, brainless, dim-witted, insane, unpatriotic, unfaithful, two-faced, subversive, deceitful, shifty, insidious, misleading, slick, unscrupulous, unprincipled, unethical, immoral, shameless, exploitative, devious, underhanded, cunning, furtive, unsavory, disreputable, improper, bad, evil, wicked, villainous, roguish, sinful, degenerate, unbalanced, despicable, tyrannical, tricky, unpredictable, subversive, faithless, undutiful, betraying, unsafe, menacing, uncertain, reckless, dodgy, perilous, wicked, nefarious, blasphemous, reprehensible, disgraceful, shameful, depraved, perverted, fallen, and ungodly.

Many people have called Trump a narcissist, egomaniac, liar, fraud, trickster, cheater, swindler, phony, charlatan, hypocrite, double-crosser, scammer, betrayer, grifter, wrongdoer, bigot, racist, lunatic, traitor, conspirator, idiot, misogynist, chauvinist, offender, perpetrator, thug, victimizer, evildoer, villain, violator, degenerate, dictator, autocrat, despot, oppressor, authoritarian, dominator, fuehrer, kingpin, czar, and supremacist.

Consistently surveys show a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump. Unlike Trump’s behavior, America was built upon principles of honesty, equality, and fairness.

