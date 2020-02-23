Letter: Nagle column

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- I have tremendous respect for Dave Nagle’s past service as our U.S. representative, and also for his thought-provoking essays which appear in the Courier. But his recent column (“The last hurrah of democracy,” Feb. 16) was misleading and factually inaccurate.

He claims if Bernie Sanders wins the presidency, it will mark “the end of an era. The last hurrah of a democratic government.” That’s nonsense. Prior to 2016, candidates from both major parties believed in order to finance a winning presidential campaign they needed to beg Wall Street millionaires and other special interest groups for money, which resulted in favors owed down the line.

But in 2016 Bernie proved a presidential campaign could be funded entirely by average folks donating $20. That’s not destroying democracy, that’s restoring democracy. Since 2016 Sanders has been working to guarantee the Democratic Party nominee in 2020 is elected by average voters, not by superdelegate elected officials and party insiders. That’s making the nominating process more democratic, not less.

Bernie and his campaign aren’t perfect, but to claim Sanders is somehow a threat to democracy is simply wrong, and equating him with President Trump does the Democratic Party, and the nation, a disservice.

