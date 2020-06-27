Letter: Morrissey plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARRY VAN OORT

CEDAR FALLS -- Waterloo Councilman Pat Morrissey is a brilliant Democrat/liberal/progressive/socialist. Now with the high-jacking of the admirable and righteous George Floyd protests by the Antifa anarchists, Morrissey's brilliance outshines the sun. How?

In just a few days, Pat has brought forth a dozen proposals to defund nine police positions and more. Who else could laser through the police department injustices so quickly but Pat? What shines even brighter is his saying, "I am angry inside about what people of color have continued to be subjected to."

Wait, Instead of buying his phony, pandering outrage, has anyone asked how come he hasn't present these 12 proposals before? What or who has held him back? No one, but political opportunity.

