LETTER: More love for libraries

KAY THUESEN

CEDAR FALLS -- National Friends of Libraries Week is Oct. 18-24. This is an opportunity to thank members of the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library board and our general membership partners. The group supports our wonderful library whose dedicated staff ensures public access to many resources. The organization supports youth programs, book discussion groups, young adult events and the co-lab makerspace, to name a few.

Current precautions necessary to protect the public and library staff during this Covid-19 pandemic have required a few changes. Curbside pickup, limited browsing hours and new online services continue to make our library accessible to most citizens while keeping us all safe and healthy.

We celebrate all public libraries for the essential services they provide to their communities. Friends organizations all over the country make their local libraries critical to their citizenry by financially supporting programs and services, and by volunteering.

Remember to utilize your public library. Consider supporting the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library by becoming a member.

