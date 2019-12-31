{{featured_button_text}}

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO --- In October, U.S. Attorney General William Barr told a Notre Dame Law School audience that attacks on religious liberty have contributed to a moral decline that is in part manifested by increases in suicides, mental illness and drug addiction. Barr said, "our moral decline is not random but 'organized destruction.' Namely the "Secularists and their allies have marshaled all the forces of mass communication, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia in a unremitting assault on religion and traditional values."

The attorney general is absolutely correct. As Walter Williams stated, "whether we have the stomach to own up to it or not, we have become an immoral people left with little more than the pretense of morality. The left's attack on religion is just the tiny tip of the iceberg in our nation's moral decline. The moral problems Attorney General William Barr mentioned in his speech, plus murder, mayhem and other forms of anti-social behavior, will continue until we regain our moral footing."

