Letter: Money grab

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FESS VanHOOREWEGHE

WATERLOO -- Several months ago Waterloo activated cameras at key intersections to improve safety and catch speeders and those running red lights. While this makes perfect sense in the beginning, these cameras are now being used to provide a revenue stream by expanding the violations to include minor "offenses" based on obscure traffic laws.

Two members of my family have received $75 citations for "crosses a marked stop line or the intersection plane." Both citations were at the Highway 63 and Ridgeway intersection. The picture provided on the citation is not only vague but taken from well behind the vehicle where it is impossible to validate the claim. The picture does however clearly show there are no crosswalk or stop lines at that intersection.

Waterloo has traded safety for revenue while ignoring the original intent of these cameras.

A Courier story Dec 14 stated: "The city’s traffic cameras caught nearly 20,000 vehicles speeding or running red lights and generated more than $900,000 in fine revenue in one year." Not surprising, since the motivation switched to producing revenue vs. public safety.

Pictures are available upon request.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0